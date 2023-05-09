Valley Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a bulletin board competition. The students sketched their notions on the theme "Green revolution". It highlighted the effects of environmental pollution on human life and forwarded the practical solutions for keeping the planet clean and green. Aravalli House was adjudged the best. The Principal congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the students and staff members.
