Valley Public School, Panchkula

An investiture ceremony was held at the school with a solemn prayer followed by a march by the newly appointed school cabinet. The Head Boy, Gaganpreet, and Head Girl Prachi of class, along with Captains and Vice-Captains of all the four houses were conferred with badges and flags. Principal Uma Maheshwari congratulated the student council members and urged them to be the role models and render their responsibilities sincerely.
