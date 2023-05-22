Valley Public School, Panchkula

Students from the school participated in various competitions organised by Sri Sathya Sai organisation, Haryana and Chandigarh. The school team comprised of Om Kureel , Sunidhi , Aditya and Parminder, who emerged as winners in the quiz competition. Principal and staff members applauded the students for this remarkable achievement.
