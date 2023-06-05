Valley Public School, Panchkula

Shagun, a student of Class VI, won a bronze medal in the championship organised by the Chandigarh Olympics Taekwondo Association (Affiliated with the TFI REC by the Indian Olympics Association). Uma Maheswari, Principal, of the school congratulated and inspired the students to make sports an integral part of their life to remain physically fit and mentally alert.
