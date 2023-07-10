Valley Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a plantation drive on World Environment Day on its premises. Creating comprehensive awareness among students, Vishal Sharma, Territory Manager, Collins Learning, planted a sapling in the presence of the Principal and students. Umamaheswari, Principal, thanked him for furthering the green initiative. She urged the students to plant trees to make the planet clean and green and make the world a better place to live in.
