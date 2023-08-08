Valley Public School, Panchkula

The school organised the spell-bee competition to enhance the cognitive skills of the students. Students of all the four houses, ie Aravali, Himachal, Nilgiri and Vindhyanchal, participated enthusiastically with self-confidence. Aravali House emerged as the winner. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari congratulated the students and encouraged them to focus on communication, spelling and reading skills.

#Panchkula