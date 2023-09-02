Valley Public School, Panchkula

To promote community engagement and active lifestyle, the Chief Minister of Haryana organised ‘Rahagiri’ day in Panchkula. Student from various school participated and performed dance, yoga, nukkad natak, gidda and bhangra on the patriotic theme “Rang De Basanti”. Around 100 students for Valley Public School played a part in the event. One of the school students Nancy from Class IX presented a portrait to Manohar Lal Khattar. He appreciated the portrait and the girl was rewarded with cash prize.

