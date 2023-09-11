Valley Public School, Panchkula

The Chandigarh Taekwondo Association organised a taekwondo championship at Mahajan Bhawan, Sector 37, Chandigarh, where two students of the school showcased exceptional talent in Blackbelt POOM-1 level. Pihu from Class III won two silver and one gold medal and Parinita of Class V won three gold medals in the championship. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari congratulated both the girls for bringing laurels to the school.

#Panchkula