Valley Public School, Panchkula

The Chandigarh Taekwondo Association organised a taekwondo championship at Mahajan Bhawan, Sector 37, Chandigarh, where two students of the school showcased exceptional talent in Blackbelt POOM-1 level. Pihu from Class III won two silver and one gold medal and Parinita of Class V won three gold medals in the championship. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari congratulated both the girls for bringing laurels to the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties
Bin Salman is currently on a State visit
Heavy rain on Monday morning in Colombo on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Noticeable wet patches on the field at R Premadas Stadium sh...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today
Telecast to take place in 63 countries through World Punjabi...
Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest
The film retells the tragedy of 24-year-old Jassi Sidhu who ...