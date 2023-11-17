Valley Public School, Panchkula

As a part of part of community outreach, students of the school extended their helping hand to children of Ashiana Home, Sector 16, Panchkula. Flashy and attractive candles and diyas, made by Ashiana Home children, were exhibited on the school premises. To support them monetarily in education, students, teachers and parents purchased these items.
