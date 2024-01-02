Valley Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Christmas. Children came to school dressed as Santa Claus. The classes were decorated with red balloons and buntings. Students sang the Christmas carols and decorated the Christmas tree. Santa Claus was the biggest attraction of the event, distributing sweets and candies to the students. Dr Umamaheswari, Principal, congratulated the students and staff members, wishing them ‘Merry Christmas’. She motivated the students to spread the message of peace and harmony around the world.

