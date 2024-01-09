Valley Public School, Panchkula, celebrates annual sports day

The annual sports day was celebrated in the school, which displayed athleticism and sportsmanship. The sports day commenced with an energetic opening ceremony, followed by school parade with four houses participating. The sprawling venue was decorated with colourful banners, flags, cut-outs and balloons. The day featured a diverse range of events like track and field, team sports and individual challenges. School athletes showed tremendous dedication and discipline. Winners were awarded with medals and trophies. The day will be remembered as a remarkable occasion that celebrated the triumph of sportsmanship and the joy of competition.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula