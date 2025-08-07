Valley Public School, Panchkula, holds quiz

An inter-house quiz competition was organised in the school for students of classes VI to X. The competition was tough, but the children contested keenly. Himalaya House was adjudged the winner. Principal lauded the students for participating in the competition and also congratulated the winners.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement