Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

In the U-11 kho-kho district-level (girls) competition, which was organised at Sanskriti School, Sector 20, Panchkula, the Valley Public School clinched the first position. Five girls — Nandini, Nishika, Ruhani, Mannat and Nitika — were selected for representing Haryana at state-level competition. Dr S Uma Maheswari, Principal, congratulated the winning teams.

#Panchkula