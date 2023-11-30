Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

The school organised the All India Swachh Bharat Art Competition-2023 in collaboration with the National Education and Human Resource Development Organisation, Mumbai. Students showed their enthusiastic response by sketching their imagination on the paper. Fifteen students were declared the school-level winners. The won two trophies and 13 gold medals. Dr S Umamaheswari, Principal, congratulated the winners and inspired the students to keep their surroundings clean and green.

