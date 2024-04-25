Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

The school organised a career counselling workshop in association with Western Overseas for the students of Class X. The mentors answered the various doubts and queries raised by students. They created very comprehensive awareness about the various entrance exams for humanities, commerce and non-medical streams. The counselling session proved to be very rewarding and fruitful. Principal Dr Umamaheswari expressed thankfulness to organisers for providing valuable information to the students to carve a bright future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...