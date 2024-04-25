Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

The school organised a career counselling workshop in association with Western Overseas for the students of Class X. The mentors answered the various doubts and queries raised by students. They created very comprehensive awareness about the various entrance exams for humanities, commerce and non-medical streams. The counselling session proved to be very rewarding and fruitful. Principal Dr Umamaheswari expressed thankfulness to organisers for providing valuable information to the students to carve a bright future.

