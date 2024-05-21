Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

In association with The Tribune, Chandigarh, the school organised a movie show for the students of classes II to X at Rajhans Cinemas, Panchkula. As many as 200 students watched the movie, “Maidaan” along with teachers. All of them shared the fun-filled moments and learnt the traits of hard work, dedication, cooperation and team spirit, essential to groom a perfect human personality. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari thanked the organisers for showing such a meaningful movie to the students.

