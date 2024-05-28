Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula

The school organised the All India Swachh Bharat Art Competition (state and national level) 2023-24 in association with National Education and Human Resource Development Organisation. The students participated enthusiastically showing their creativity. Pushp Bansal of Class IV, scored ‘A+’ grade and she was honored with the ‘State Winner Awardee’ title and 14 students from classes II to VII got grade ‘A’ and they were honored with the ‘Appreciation Medal Awardee’ title. Dr S Umamaheswari, Principal, congratulated the winners and exhorted them to polish their inner abilities under the superb expertise of their mentors.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Panchkula