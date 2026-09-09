Valley Public students shine at Shastrang Championship

Students of Valley Public School participated in the 6th Panchkula District Shastrang Championship (2026-27). Students showcased their self-defence techniques, target drill and speed combat and won medals. Ayaan khan, Ayush Sinchuri, Nikhil Kumar, Samarjot Singh, Sushant Thakur won gold medal, Shaurya Mehta silver and Ibhav Kohli won bronze medal. Principal congratulated the young martial artists who displayed discipline, speed and strength.

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