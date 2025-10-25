Valley schools kids declared winners

Seven students of Valley Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula, were declared the winner in the “Green India Mission” Art Competition Project (State level)-2025 organised by the National Academy for Art Education, Pune. The students were awarded the certificates of appreciation in painting, handwriting and thumb painting competition organised on September 15, 2025. Principal Dr S Uma Maheshwari congratulated the winners and urged them to participate in creative activities to remain active and agile mentally.

Advertisement