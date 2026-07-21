Van Mahotsav celebrated

To inspire young minds to reconnect with nature and understand the beautiful journey from a raindrop to a flourishing tree, the students of classes III to VII of Kailash Bahl DAV Senior Sec Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, celebrated Van Mahotsav with a unique environmental initiative titled ‘From Rains to Roots’. Class III portrayed rain and water, emphasising the importance of conserving every drop. Class IV represented roots, highlighting their role in anchoring trees and conserving soil and water. Class V depicted trees, showcasing their contribution in providing oxygen, shade, food, and shelter. Class VI brought biodiversity to life through vibrant portrayals of birds, butterflies, bees, and other living organisms, illustrating the harmony of ecosystems. Class VII concluded the presentation as responsible citizens, inspiring everyone to protect nature through sustainable actions and environmental stewardship. The programme culminated with a ‘Green Pledge’, where students beautifully conveyed the message that every drop nurtures a root, every root grows a tree, every tree sustains biodiversity, and every responsible citizen safeguards the future of our planet.
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