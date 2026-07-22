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Home / The School Tribune / Van Mahotsav celebrated at DAV School, Panchkula

Van Mahotsav celebrated at DAV School, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:39 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Van Mahotsav with great enthusiasm, encouraging students to develop a sense of responsibility towards nature and the environment through a range of engaging activities. Tiny tots of Nursery, LKG and UKG watered plants and planted saplings, learning the importance of caring for trees from an early age. Students of classes I and II created attractive planters using recycled water bottles, enjoyed a nature walk, recited poems on nature and took a pledge to keep their surroundings clean, green and healthy. The celebration highlighted the importance of environmental conservation and inspired students to adopt simple, eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. Principal Dr Mamta Goel encouraged them to become responsible citizens by planting more trees, conserving natural resources and adopting sustainable habits. She emphasised that every small effort can contribute to a healthier and greener future.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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