Van Mahotsav celebrated

Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, celebrated Van Mahotsav, promoting the message of environmental conservation and a greener future. Chairman Sahibjit Singh Sandhu, Principal Rajni Dutta and the students planted saplings, symbolising their shared commitment to protecting nature and encouraging everyone to care for the environment. The celebration concluded with a pledge to plant more trees and nurture a greener, healthier planet for future generations.

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