Van Mahotsav Week celebrated at Dera Bassi school

To raise environmental awareness and foster a deeper connection with nature, Col VR Mohan DAV Public School, Dera Bassi, celebrated Van Mahotsav Week with a series of meaningful activities. More than 100 students and 50 members of the teaching staff participated in an awareness rally promoting tree plantation on the campus and nearby residential areas, including Gulmohar Society and Ashiana Complex. As part of the celebrations, students took part in a plantation drive, planting a variety of medicinal, flowering and ornamental saplings to enhance the green cover. They also tagged the potted plants with their names, pledging to nurture them and contribute towards tree conservation in their own small ways. A melodious group rendition of "Plant More Trees" added to the spirit of the occasion and captivated the audience. Principal Sarita Yadav appreciated the participation of students and said such initiatives inspire young minds to protect the environment and play an active role in maintaining ecological balance.
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