Van Mahotsav Week celebrated

Van Mahotsav Week was celebrated at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali. Students from all classes enthusiastically participated in a large-scale plantation drive on the school campus. They planted a variety of traditional and medicinal saplings and pledged to nurture them as responsible guardians of nature. A unique feature of the drive was the QR coding of every plant. Along with their botanical names, the plants were tagged with unique QR codes, transforming the school garden into a ‘Living Learning Space’. Students can now scan the codes to learn about the species and ecological importance of each plant. A Best Out of Waste competition was also organised, during which students transformed discarded plastic boxes and bottles into attractive planters. To further promote environmental awareness, students presented a street play (nukkad natak) and organised a Green Walk around the campus carrying eco-friendly slogans. Appreciating the students’ efforts, Principal Gian Jyot said, “Every sapling planted today is a promise for tomorrow. When children nurture a plant, it instils in them a sense of responsibility, respect for nature and a lifelong commitment to environmental preservation.” The event concluded with students and teachers taking a collective pledge to keep the Earth green and protect the environment for future generations.

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