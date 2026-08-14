Vandana tops in poetry event

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, proudly celebrated the achievement of Vandana of Class VIII, who secured the first prize in the Personification: Poetry Recitation Competition held during Heritage Day & Van Mahotsava 2026 at St John's High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Her outstanding performance, portraying an indigenous tree of Chandigarh, reflected creativity, confidence and a deep sense of awareness. School Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated her on this well-deserved success and appreciated her talent, hard work and dedication.

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