Vanmahotsav celebrated

‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ - An allegory was brought to life on at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh. Class X presented an informative assembly, which comprised of poetry recitation, role-play, singing and podcast. NSS volunteers planted saplings. The KB DAV Theatrical Group sang the iconic songs ‘Heal the World’ and ‘We are the World’. A beautiful pledge along with a song by NSS volunteers “Chalo mil ke lete hai kasam” culminated the programme on a high note of positive action, commitment and awareness about afforestation. The NSS volunteers planted saplings on the school campus and the school’s herbal corner, pledging their efforts towards a more sustainable future.

