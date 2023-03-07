Vansh, Nikhil Nandal shine in boat race

Students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the institution. Vansh of Class XI (Science stream) won the bronze medal in Dragon Boat -10 (mixed) 500 meter race and Nikhil Nandal of Class VII won the gold medal in Dragon Boat-10 (mixed) 200 meter race. They participated in 11 Dragon Boat (Senior, Junior & Mixed) National Championships held at Udpai, Karnataka.
