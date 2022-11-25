Vanshika wins silver medal

Vanshika, Class VIII student of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, bagged silver medal in 1000m race in the Haryana Roller Skating Championship held at Panchkula and organised by the Haryana Roller Skating Association. She has been selected for the National Roller Skating Championship to be held in December. Director (Academics) Esha Bansal congratulated her on the achievement. Principal Neelam Sharma applauded her accomplishment and wished her success for all future endeavours.

Manai DAV students excel

The 30th National Children Science Congress was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Hatwas, in which 465 students from 70 schools of the Kangra subdivision and Nagrota Bagwan participated. A quiz, science activity corner, mathematics Olympiad and innovative model competition were organised. In the senior section science activity corner, Shilpa (Class XII) got the first position. In the junior science activity corner, Harshika (Class VIII) bagged the first position. In the senior quiz competition for Class IX and X, Mridul (Class X) and Suryansh (Class IX) bagged the second position. Nidhi Dogra got the fifth position in the activity corner. In the senior secondary section of mathematical Olympiad, Harsh (Class XII) bagged the second position, while Arsh Jasrotia (Class IX) got the second position in the senior section. Pratham (Class VIII) got the second position in the junior section. Out of 12 students, six students of DAV Manai qualified for the district level competitions. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO GK Bhatnagar, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal, DAV, Manai, Dinesh Kaushal appreciated the efforts of the subject teachers.