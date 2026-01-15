Vansika bags gold medal in athletic meet

Vansika Rana, student of Class XII (Commerce) of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, won a gold medal in the U-18 (girls) category of the 4 km event in the State Cross Country Athletic Championship 2025-26, organised by Chandigarh State Athletic Association and held at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. She has also been selected for Nationals State Cross Country Athletic Championship. Principal Monica Sharma and staff members congratulated her on the achievement.
