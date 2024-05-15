Vasant Valley, Ladda, Sangrur

In a proactive effort to enhance road safety awareness among the community, the Sangrur police organised a seminar by Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar and his team. The seminar aimed at educating students and transport staff on crucial road safety measures. ASI Balwinder Singh and Head Constable Beant Singh played pivotal roles in facilitating the informative session, highlighting the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations. Their interactive approach engaged participants, emphasising the significance of responsible road behaviour.

#Sangrur