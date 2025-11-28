Vasant Valley Public School celebrated Bagless Day

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, celebrated a vibrant and educational Bagless Day, bringing joy and learning to students from Tiny Tots to Class IV. Students explored the wonders of a "jungle safari" creatively arranged within the school, igniting their sense of adventure and love for nature. Interactive fireless cooking classes allowed children to try their hand at making delicious treats safely, encouraging teamwork and self-confidence. Budding scientists enjoyed simple science experiments, fostering curiosity and a love for discovery. Working with clay, students shaped their imaginations into beautiful creations, while a special workshop taught them how to make different birds using paper folding techniques. These activities allowed our young learners to express themselves and develop fine motor skills in a joyful setting.

