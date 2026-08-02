Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, observes martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, observed the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh with a solemn tribute ceremony. Students and teachers offered floral tributes to the great revolutionary and remembered his supreme sacrifice for the nation. The students highlighted his significant contribution to India's freedom struggle and urged everyone to uphold the values of justice and nationalism. School Chairman Sanjay Gupta encouraged the students to follow the ideals of Shaheed Udham Singh and become responsible citizens. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan also paid homage to the martyr and inspired students to contribute meaningfully towards nation-building by imbibing the values of courage, dedication and selfless service.

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