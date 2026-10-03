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Home / The School Tribune / Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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An entertaining and exciting magic show was organised by the Red Cross Society at the school. Students from classes I to VI enthusiastically enjoyed the mesmerising and fascinating magic tricks performed during the show. With his unique style and innovative techniques, the magician captivated the young audience by presenting a series of extraordinary tricks. From making objects mysteriously disappear to transforming them into unexpected forms, each performance left the students amazed and enthralled. The children thoroughly enjoyed the show, cheering enthusiastically and applauding the magician for his remarkable performances. School Chairman Sanjay Gupta remarked that such activities not only provide entertainment but also nurture curiosity, imagination and creative thinking among students. He appreciated the Red Cross Society for organising the engaging event. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan also lauded the initiative, emphasising that entertaining and educational activities are essential for the holistic development of students alongside academic learning. She expressed her gratitude to the Red Cross Society and appreciated the enthusiasm and active participation of the students.

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