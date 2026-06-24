Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, celebrate International Yoga Day

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, celebrated International Yoga Day, highlighting the importance of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a balanced lifestyle. The occasion served as a reminder of the invaluable role yoga plays in enhancing concentration, reducing stress and fostering overall health. Students enthusiastically participated in yoga activities and demonstrated various asanas, reflecting their commitment to adopting healthy habits and disciplined living. The celebration aimed to create awareness among students about the significance of incorporating yoga into their daily routine for achieving harmony of mind, body and spirit. School Chairman Sanjay Gupta extended his greetings and emphasised the relevance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world. He encouraged students to make yoga an integral part of their lives to achieve holistic development. School Principal Anitha Rajagopalan also highlighted the benefits of regular yoga practice.

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