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Home / The School Tribune / Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, organises Diwali Fete

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, organises Diwali Fete

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, organised a grand and vibrant Diwali Fete to celebrate the festival. Students from classes IX to XII enthusiastically set up a variety of stalls featuring exciting games, engaging activities and entertaining attractions, reflecting their creativity, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit. The celebrations commenced with a traditional Diwali puja, graced by the members of the school management and the principal. This was followed by the inauguration of the fete and a series of exciting activities. Students from Nursery to Class XII participated enthusiastically in various games and recreational activities, making the occasion lively and memorable. One of the major highlights of the event was the Talent Hunt, which provided students with a wonderful platform to showcase their hidden talents. Their enthusiasm, creativity and confidence added a special charm to the celebrations. School Chairman Sanjay Gupta appreciated the sincere efforts of the students and remarked that such events play a significant role in nurturing self-reliance, leadership qualities, creativity and the spirit of teamwork among students. He also extended his heartfelt Diwali wishes to the students and teachers. Principal Anitha Rajagopalan lauded the students for their dedication and commended the excellent arrangements made for the event. The Diwali Fete concluded on a joyous note, filled with festive fervour, excitement and exuberance, making it a truly memorable celebration for the entire school fraternity.

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