Home / The School Tribune / Vasant Valley Public School observes martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Vasant Valley Public School observes martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, solemnly observed the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur for his unwavering stand against tyranny and his ultimate sacrifice to protect religious freedom and human rights. The day began with a brief introduction to the Guru's life, highlighting his teachings of courage, compassion and selfless service. A soulful Shabad was rendered during the morning assembly by the school choir, creating a serene and devotional atmosphere. Teachers addressed the gathering, inspiring students to uphold the values Guru Tegh Bahadur lived for: truth, justice and unity. The school Principal, Anitha Rajagopalan, in her message, encouraged everyone to draw strength from the ninth Sikh Guru's legacy and practice tolerance and harmony in their daily lives. The school Chairman, Sanjay Gupta, reminded the students that real strength lies not in power, but in protecting others and standing up for what is just.

