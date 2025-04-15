DT
Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
An examination was held to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their academic prowess and potentially secure scholarships for their future academic endeavours. More than 100 students from the school participated in the exam, which was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The PROSAT exam provides students with an opportunity to secure scholarships for their future academic pursuits. The results of the exam will be announced in due course, and students who perform exceptionally well will be considered for scholarship opportunities. “I am thrilled to see our students taking the PROSAT exam, a significant step towards securing scholarships for their future academic endeavours. This initiative aligns with our school’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and providing opportunities for our students to reach their full potential,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Vasant Valley Public School.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

