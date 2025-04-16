Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur

Students from the school have excelled in the Lok Mann Punjab Painting Competition, held at Malerkotla. The competition was divided into three categories, and school students won prizes in the sub-junior category. Aashishpreet Singh, a student of Class V Aryabhatta, won the second prize in the sub-junior category. His outstanding artwork impressed the judges and secured his position among the top winners. In addition to Aashishpreet’s achievement, three other students from the school — Sahibjot (Class V), Ramneet (Class V) and Anureet (Class V) — won consolation prizes in the sub-junior category.