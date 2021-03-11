Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur

A seminar was held for Class XII on the topic ‘Prospects and challenges in overseas education’. The seminar was organised by a team of Silver Fern Consultancy, which gave expert advice on how to deal with the plethora of issues, ranging from choosing the right university and getting admission to dealing with financial and cultural challenges. Principal Yogita Bhatia said all students want the best for themselves, but lack of awareness can lead to bad decisions that may end up impacting their career. She guided the students to have a clear idea of their aim.
