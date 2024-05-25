Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur

Harbasant Singh, a student of Class III at the school, clinched third position in the U-10 category at the Sangrur District Fencing Championship held in Sangrur. Demonstrating exceptional strength and skill, Harbasant secured bronze medal in a fiercely contested event. School Principal Anitha Rajagopalan extended her heartfelt congratulations to Harbasant for his outstanding achievement.

