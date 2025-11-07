Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Advertisement
Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, celebrated Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti with great devotion and joy. Students from Classes I to VIII participated in a Shabad Gayan competition that filled the campus with spiritual harmony. Winners received certificates for their melodious performances. Chairman Sanjay Gupta and Principal Anitha Rajagopalan appreciated the efforts of students and teachers, encouraging all to live by Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of peace, humility and compassion.
