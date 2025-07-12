Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, students embark on educational excursion

Students of Grade II to IV of the school embarked on an exciting educational excursion to two prominent locations in Sangrur — District Stadium and historical Banasar Garden. The outing provided the young learners with a unique blend of physical activity and cultural enrichment. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of the school, expressed his delight at the successful outing: “We believe that learning extends beyond the classroom. Such excursions help our students connect with their community and history, fostering holistic development.”

