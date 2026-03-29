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Home / The School Tribune / Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur students shine at Mathematics and English Olympiads

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur students shine at Mathematics and English Olympiads

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:42 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Students from LKG, UKG, and Class I of the school bagged an impressive array of medals and certificates in the Olympiad for Mathematics and English. These tiny tots demonstrated exceptional talent, problem-solving skills, and command over language. Parents and teachers beamed with pride as the students received their well-deserved awards. Chairman Sanjay Gupta extended his heartfelt congratulations, saying, “I am immensely proud of our pre-primary scholars. Their success in the Olympiad reflects the strong foundation of learning and curiosity we nurture at Vasant Valley. Keep shining, little stars!” School Principal Anitha R said, “This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our students, guided by dedicated teachers. It inspires us all to aim higher and celebrate every small victory on the path to greatness.”

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