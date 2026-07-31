Vasant Valley Public School wins football tournament

The under-14 boys' football team of Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda (Sangrur), delivered an outstanding performance to secure first position at the 70th School Games Zone Football Tournament-2026. The remarkable achievement has b. Congratulating the victorious team, school Chairman Sanjay Gupta extended his heartfelt appreciation rought immense pride and honour to the school and further strengthened its legacy of excellence in sports to the players, coaches and parents for their outstanding accomplishment.

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