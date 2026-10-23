Vasant Valley pupils shine at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, celebrated its students' achievements at the state-level competitions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Harshita Sharma secured first position in Under-17 Powerlifting, while Khushpreet Kaur won third position in Under-14 Chess. Their accomplishments reflected their dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit. Chairman Sanjay Gupta congratulated the achievers and appreciated their hard work. Principal Anitha R also commended their outstanding performances and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and bringing further laurels to the school through their sporting achievements.

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