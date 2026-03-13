Vasant Valley students shine in English, math Olympiad

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, students achieved remarkable success in the Silverzone International Olympiad in Mathematics and English Language. The young scholars secured top honours in both the Class Topper and Olympiad Topper categories across various grades. In the Mathematics Olympiad, students delivered an outstanding performance, winning 14 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. Besides, several students were awarded medals of achievement and medals of excellence in recognition of their commendable performances. Chairman Sanjay Gupta said, "I am thrilled by this remarkable accomplishment. It showcases the bright future of students. Keep aiming high." Principal Anitha R congratulated the students, stating, "Congratulations to all the medal winners. Your success inspires us all. Continue your pursuit of excellence with passion and perseverance." The school community celebrated the success of its young achievers and encouraged all students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.
