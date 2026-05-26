Vasant Valley students visit gaushala

Students of Nursery to UKG of Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, visited a gaushala as part of an educational and value-based learning experience aimed at instilling moral values, compassion and sensitivity towards animals among young learners. During the visit, the children offered fruits, vegetables, rotis and jaggery to the cows, which are considered beneficial for their health. The tiny tots enthusiastically participated in the seva activities and displayed kindness, empathy and a caring spirit towards the animals. The school chairperson, Ratan Gupta, appreciated the efforts of the children and remarked education was not confined to textbooks alone, adding that values, ethics and good conduct are equally important aspects of learning.

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