VB International School students participate in 'Bharat Ko Jano' competition

Students of VB International School, Zirakpur, participated in the Bharat Ko Jano competition, conducted through a written examination to test their knowledge of India's history, geography, culture, traditions, national symbols and eminent personalities. Following evaluation, the results were announced and meritorious students were felicitated with certificates and prizes. The school management congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the teachers. The competition encouraged students to broaden their general knowledge, appreciate India's rich heritage and develop a deeper sense of national pride.

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