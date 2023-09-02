VB International Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

Students and staff of the school celebrated Raksha Bandhan with CRPF jawans, who stay away from their families and cannot even celebrate the big day with them, and the Green Planet Society on its premises. The school feels proud to celebrate the festival with CRPF jawans. They pledged to plant maximum numbers of plants with a motive to make Zirakpur a green area. The school wished a very happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brave soldiers posted on the borders and protecting the country.

