VB International Sr Sec School, Zirakpur, organises educational excursion

VB International Sr Sec School, Zirakpur, organised an educational and recreational excursion to Indus Valley Adventure Resort. Students participated in Fun Olympics, swimming, indoor and outdoor games, and adventure activities. The excursion promoted teamwork, co-operation, confidence and social interaction while providing a refreshing break from academics. Accompanied by teachers, the students enjoyed a day filled with fun and memorable experiences. The school ensured proper supervision and the safe return of all participants. The management and the Principal appreciated the students' enthusiastic participation and the teachers' efforts, reaffirming the school's commitment to holistic development through experiential learning.

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